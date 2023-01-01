CARLOS SCHMIDT-PADILLA

Publications and Forthcoming
-
Market Structure and Extortion: Evidence from 50,000 Extortion Payments
- joint with Zach Y. Brown, Eduardo Montero, and María Micaela Sviatschi
- Accepted, Review of Economic Studies
-
The Unintended Consequences of Deportations: Evidence from Firm Behavior in El Salvador
- joint with Antonella Bandiera, Lelys Dinarte-Díaz, Sandra Rozo, and Hernán Winkler
- Economic Development and Cultural Change, Volume 71, Number 4, July 2023
Working Papers
-
Gangs, Labor Mobility, and Development
- joint with Nikita Melnikov and María Micaela Sviatschi
- Conditionally accepted, Econometrica
-
Missionary Competition, Education, and Long-run Political Development: Evidence from Africa
- joint with Soeren Henn and Horacio Larreguy
- Revision requested, Comparative Political Studies
-
Opportunities and Entrepreneurship: Evidence on Advanced Labor Market Experience
- joint with Matthew Pecenco and Hamilton Taveras
-
Unintended Effects of Public Infrastructure: Labor, Education, and Crime in El Salvador
- joint with Wilber Baires and Lelys Dinarte-Díaz