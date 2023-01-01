CARLOS SCHMIDT-PADILLA

Assistant Professor
Goldman School of Public Policy
University of California, Berkeley

cschpad@berkeley.edu

[CV] [RESEARCH STATEMENT]

Publications and Forthcoming

  1. Market Structure and Extortion: Evidence from 50,000 Extortion Payments
  2. The Unintended Consequences of Deportations: Evidence from Firm Behavior in El Salvador

Working Papers

  1. Gangs, Labor Mobility, and Development
  2. Missionary Competition, Education, and Long-run Political Development: Evidence from Africa
  3. Opportunities and Entrepreneurship: Evidence on Advanced Labor Market Experience
  4. Unintended Effects of Public Infrastructure: Labor, Education, and Crime in El Salvador